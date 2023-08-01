Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Cardinals on Tuesday, August 1

The Minnesota Twins (54-53) will look to increase their lead in the American League Central Tuesday when they take on the selling St. Louis Cardinals (47-60). The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (5-6, 4.13 ERA) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (6-6, 4.38 ERA) will get the start for the Cardinals as he appeals the five-game suspension he received for throwing at Ian Happ last week. First pitch from Busch Stadium is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET.

Minnesota is the -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while St. Louis is a narrow +100 underdog. The total is set at 8.5

Twins-Cardinals picks: Tuesday, August 1

Injury report

Twins

Out: 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff (right shoulder strain), RP Brock Stewart (right shoulder soreness), 3B Royce Lewis (strained left oblique)

Cardinals

Out: INF/OF Tommy Edman (right wrist inflammation), SP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain), RP Ryan Helsley (right forearm strain)

Starting pitchers

Pablo Lopez vs. Miles Mikolas

Lopez has picked up his strikeout numbers lately, averaging more than a strikeout an inning in July with a 3.71 ERA over that time span — including a complete-game shutout against the Royals. He allowed two runs in seven innings against the Mariners against his last time out, and ranks in the 80th percentile in expected batting average.

As mentioned above, Mikolas is able to pitch after he appealed his suspension for throwing at Ian Happ in the first inning of the team’s game against the Chicago Cubs last Thursday. Prior to that start, Mikolas had a 3.95 ERA in his five July starts, which was highlighted by seven shutout innings against the White Sox. He ranks in the 93rd percentile in walk rate.

Over/Under pick

I think both pitchers shut down their opposing offense tonight. Both Mikolas and Lopez are coming off solid performances in July, and are going against offenses that are in flux.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Twins enter tonight’s series on a bit of a downturn, as they’re on a five-game losing streak and were just swept by the lowly Royals. While the Cardinals are having a down year, I think they pick up an upset win over the Twins.

Pick: Cardinals