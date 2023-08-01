Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Braves on Tuesday, August 1

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, August 1. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park. Patrick Sandoval (6-7, 4.13 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels, and Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.73 ERA) will pitch for the Braves.

Atlanta is a heavy -250 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Los Angeles coming in at +205. The total is set at 9.

Angels-Braves picks: Tuesday, August 1

Injury report

Braves

Out: SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Max Fried (forearm/illness), SP Kolby Allard (shoulder), RP AJ Minter (shoulder), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), RP Tyler Matzek (elbow), OF Sam Hilliard (heel)

Angels

Day-to-day: SS Zach Neto (back)

Out: RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), 2B Brandon Drury (shoulder), OF Mike Trout (hand/wrist), OF Jo Adell (oblique), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis), OF Taylor Ward (head)

Starting pitchers

Patrick Sandoval vs. Spencer Strider

Sandoval struggled in June but bounced back over three starts in July. He pitched 17.1 innings last month and allowed just four earned runs while recording 16 strikeouts.

Strider’s strikeout numbers are some of the best in the game, but the home run ball has bit him a bit this year. The righty recorded 53 strikeouts over 31.1 innings in July. In his latest start, he conceded two earned runs in 6.1 innings against the Red Sox and recorded 10 strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

Two solid pitchers face off on the mound here. Strider hasn’t kept his ERA quite as low as 2022, but his strikeout numbers are great. Sandoval had an excellent July and should be able to hold off this Braves lineup. Yesterday’s total was five.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Braves fell yesterday in a 4-1 loss, and the Angels might just get another win today. Sandoval looked great in July, and while Strider’s strikeout numbers remain up, he hasn’t been able to keep his ERA down as much as he should. Los Angeles is on a roll, having won six of their last eight.

Pick: Angels +205