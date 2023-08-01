Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday, August 1

The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday, August 1. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. Kyle Bradish (6-6, 3.29 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles while lefty Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0) will make his season debut for the Blue Jays after more than a year of rehab from Tommy John surgery.

Toronto is the slight -115 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Baltimore coming in at -105. The total is set at 8.5.

Orioles-Blue Jays picks: Tuesday, August 1

Injury report

Blue Jays

Day to day : SS Bo Bichette (knee)

Out: RP Jordan Romano (back)

Orioles

Out: OF Cedric Mullins (groin), SP John Means (elbow/back), RP Austin Voth (elbow), OF Aaron Hicks (hamstring), RP Dillon Tate (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Bradish vs. Hyun Jin Ryu

Bradish had a great July, ending with a 2.25 ERA for the month. Over his first four starts of the month, he conceded just three runs in 25.1 innings. However, he slipped up in his last start, letting up five earned runs in 6.2 innings against the Phillies. Earlier this season, he kept the Blue Jays to one run over seven innings and recorded one strikeout.

Ryu returns from Tommy John surgery and has not yet pitched this season. After several All-Star-caliber seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the big lefty had struggled in Toronto, pitching to a 4.55 ERA across all of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 before he went down.

Over/Under pick

The total of yesterday’s game was six, and I think we’re looking at another low-scoring matchup here. The Orioles rank 10th in runs per game and may be able to run up the score to an extent, but I don’t like Toronto’s chances against Bradish in this matchup.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Orioles won the first game, 4-2, and I like them for the second game as well here. Bradish had a very strong July and has looked good against the Orioles in the past. Ryu may struggle to readjust to the Majors after missing time for his elbow surgery.

Pick: Orioles -105