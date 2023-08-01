Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Yankees on Tuesday, August 1

The Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, August 1. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Carlos Rodon (1-3, 5.75 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees, and Zach Eflin (11-6, 3.64) will pitch for the Rays.

Tampa is the slight -112 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York coming in at -108. The total is set at 8.

Rays-Yankees picks: Tuesday, August 1

Injury report

Rays

Out: INF Taylor Walls (left oblique strain), C Francisco Mejia (left knee MCL sprain), RP Josh Fleming (left elbow inflammation), RP Andrew Kittredge (Tommy John surgery)

Yankees

Out: 3B Josh Donaldson (calf), C Jose Trevino (wrist), SP Nestor Cortes (shoulder), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), RP Luis Gil (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Zach Eflin vs. Carlos Rodon

Eflin struggled in his latest start, allowing five earned runs in four innings against the Marlins before leaving with a knee injury. (The righty says he’s feeling fine.) Before that, he kept the Orioles runless over seven innings. Earlier this season, he conceded four runs in six innings against the Yankees, recording nine strikeouts.

Rodon has been up and down since making his long-awaited Yankees debut at the start of July. In 20.1 innings, the lefty has allowed 13 earned runs and recorded 15 strikeouts. His latest start was his best, as he kept the Mets to one run in 5.2 innings. He has struggled with his control, walking 12 batters last month.

Over/Under pick

Rodon is still adjusting this month, though his most recent start was a strong one. However, his walk rate combined with the Rays’ solid offense should give Tampa plenty of opportunities to score. Eflin was fine, but not great, against the Yankees earlier this season. Despite New York’s offensive lull, I like the over here.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Rays took the first game of the series, 5-1, and I like them to take the second one on the road here as well. As Tampa looks to pick up some momentum heading into August, they should be able to get some good looks against Rodon, who missed the first three months of the season. Eflin is solid enough to hold off a struggling Yankees’ offense here.

Pick: Rays -112