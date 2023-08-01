Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Marlins on Tuesday, August 1

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins in the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday, August 1. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from LoanDepot Park. Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.22 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies, and Sandy Alcantara (4-9, 4.46) will pitch for the Marlins.

The Marlins are -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Phillies coming in at +114. The total is set at 7.5.

Phillies-Marlins picks: Tuesday, August 1

Injury report

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Christian Pache (elbow)

Marlins

Out: OF Jazz Chisholm (oblique), LHP Andrew Nardi (tricep)

Starting pitchers

Ranger Suarez vs. Sandy Alcantara

Suarez struggled in July, finishing with an ERA of 6.11 for the month. In his latest two starts, he added up 11 innings and conceded eight earned runs in that timeframe. Before the All-Star break, he let up three earned runs in 5.2 innings against Miami, striking out four batters.

Alcantara wrapped up July with a very impressive performance against the Rays, going a full nine innings and allowing just five hits and one earned run. He recorded seven strikeouts. Before that, he allowed four runs in six innings against the Cardinals. In April, he struggled against the Phillies, conceding nine earned runs in just four innings. In July, though, he kept them to one run in six innings.

Over/Under pick

Last night’s total was six, and I don’t see either offense picking things up enough this evening to push much further past that. Alcantara should be able to hold the Phillies’ batting lineup after finding success against them in their most recent matchup. Miami’s offense, meanwhile, has been inconsistent lately.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies won the first game of the series but I see Alcantara leading the Marlins to a win in the second. The reigning NL Cy Young winner’s latest outing was fantastic, and he should be able to use that momentum to grab a home win here. Suarez has struggled recently, and while the Phillies have generally been solid on the road this season, they’ve failed to capitalize in their last few road series.

Pick: Marlins -135