Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, August 1

While all of the baseball world’s attention understandably goes to this evening’s trade deadline, there’s still a full slate of games to be played tonight. And it’s a deep pitching slate, with plenty of big names at the top (Spencer Strider, Zac Gallen, Sandy Alcantara) but also under-the-radar options that could return nice value to your fantasy baseball squads. As usual, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to break it all down, with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, August 1

Pitchers to stream

Jose Quintana, New York Mets — Quintana has looked totally fine in two starts since coming off the IL, including a quality start against the New York Yankees. His command is largely where it was last year, and that should allow him to carve up a weak Kansas City Royals lineup in spacious Kauffman Stadium. As long as Quintana is keeping his four-seamer out of the heart of the plate, he’ll have success.

Johan Oviedo, Pittsburgh Pirates — Oviedo’s floor is pretty low, but when his slider is cooking, he has elite upside — just look at two of his last three starts, in which he allowed just two runs while striking out 15 over 13 innings against the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. Of course, if he doesn’t have his command, he could put up a crooked number very quickly, but a matchup against the Detroit Tigers at home should limit the damage even if he’s missing his best stuff.

Matt Manning, Detroit Tigers — Opposite Oviedo is Manning, who was roughed up in his last outing against the Los Angeles Angels but has otherwise been pitching very well of late. He doesn’t have the sexiest repertoire, but his fastball velocity is now up to 95 and his slider has emerged as a go-to pitch. Unless his command falls apart again, that should be more than enough against a Pirates lineup that ranked 26th in baseball in team wRC+ against right-handed pitching in July.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, August 1.