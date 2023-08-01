How to watch WWE NXT via live stream for August 1 episode

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

We’re just two days removed from the Great American Bash pay-per-view in Cedar Park, TX, and that show proved to be another successful premium live event for the developmental brand. Tonight, we’ll get all of the fallout from that show as a new month opens.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, August 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his title against Ilja Dragunov in the main event of Great American Bash on Sunday. The bout will be regarded as a match of the year candidate for the brand as the champ had to overcome and counter the hard strikes of the challenger and eventually put him down with the Nothing but Net for the pin. We’ll be sure to hear from ‘Melo and Trick Williams tonight in the aftermath of the big victory.

Also retaining her title at GAB was NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton as she put down Thea Hail in their bout. This was also a competitive matchup and the champ ultimately put the challenger into a modified Boston Crab. Seeing Hail in pain and struggling to get to the ropes, Chase U leader Andre Chase ultimately threw in the towel for his pupil, allowing for Stratton to retain. We’ll be sure to hear from Chase and Hail regarding the ending to that match tonight.

The reign of Gallus is over as Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo were able to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship at GAB. This ended the months-long story between these two teams, one that involved D’Angelo going to prison and Stacks having to scheme up ways to get the “Don” out. Now with the belts, we’ll see how the Family celebrates tonight.

Also on the show, we’ll most likely get another appearance from the Judgement Day with “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio retaining the North American Championship against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali. And with the match between Gable Steveson and Baron Corbin ending in a double count out at GAB, another bout between the two is most likely in the works.