How to watch Panama vs. France in 2023 World Cup group stage

Wendie Renard’s late-game header against Brazil on Saturday helped propel France to the top of Group F in this year’s women’s World Cup. Renard and her teammates shouldn’t need any late-game heroics on Wednesday, however, as the French take on Panama, who has already been eliminated from the tournament. The French can advance to the round of 16 with a win or draw, or, in the unlikely chance they lose, could also advance if Jamaica defeats Brazil.

France are -20000 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Panama is +3500 underdogs. The odds for a draw are +2000.

Panama vs. France

Date: Wednesday, August 2

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.