How to watch Panama vs. France in 2023 World Cup group stage

Panama and France face off on Wednesday, August 2. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Henry Palattella
Wendie Renard of France passes the ball during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Group F match between France and Brazil at Brisbane Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Wendie Renard’s late-game header against Brazil on Saturday helped propel France to the top of Group F in this year’s women’s World Cup. Renard and her teammates shouldn’t need any late-game heroics on Wednesday, however, as the French take on Panama, who has already been eliminated from the tournament. The French can advance to the round of 16 with a win or draw, or, in the unlikely chance they lose, could also advance if Jamaica defeats Brazil.

France are -20000 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Panama is +3500 underdogs. The odds for a draw are +2000.

Panama vs. France

Date: Wednesday, August 2
Start time: 6 a.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Universo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

