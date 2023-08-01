How to watch Jamaica vs. Brazil in 2023 World Cup group stage

Last week, Jamaica earned its first women’s World Cup victory with a 1-0 win over Panama despite not having Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, the top scorer in the program history. Now, with Shaw back in the lineup, the Reggae Girlz will look to shock the world against Brazil, as a win or draw would mean they’d advance to the Round of 16. For Brazil to advance, they’ll need to take care of business against the upstart Jamaicans.

Brazil is -425 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Jamaica is +950 to win. They’re at +500 to draw.

Jamaica vs. Brazil

Date: Wednesday, August 2

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.