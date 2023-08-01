 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch South Africa vs. Italy in 2023 World Cup group stage

South Africa and Italy face off on Wednesday, August 2. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Ryan Sanders
Sweden v Italy: Group G - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

South Africa will take on Italy in their final match of the group stage as all four teams from Group G will be in action simultaneously. This match is set to kick off at 3 a.m. ET as South Africa are in dire need of a win to advance to their first-ever round of 16 at the FIFA women’s World Cup. Italy is coming off a 5-0 rout at the hands of Sweden and will be looking for a bounce back win to book their spot to the knockouts.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Italy as the favorites, priced at -150 on the moneyline while the South Africans are +370 underdogs. A draw is set at +285.

South Africa vs. Italy

Date: Wednesday, August 2
Start time: 3 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Universo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

