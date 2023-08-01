 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Argentina vs. Sweden in 2023 World Cup group stage

Argentina and Sweden face off on Wednesday, August 2. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Ryan Sanders
FBL-WC-2023-WOMEN-MATCH12-SWE-RSA Photo by MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images

Argentina will take on Sweden in their final match of the group stage early Wednesday morning. All four teams from Group G will be in action simultaneously, with kickoff set for 3 a.m. ET. Argentina will need a win to even have a chance at qualifying for the knockout rounds, while Sweden has already booked a spot in the round of 16 and are on track to clinching the top spot in the group.

Sweden is the favorite to get the win, priced at -180 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook while Argentina is set at +450. A draw comes in at +300.

Argentina vs. Sweden

Date: Wednesday, August 2
Start time: 3 a.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Network