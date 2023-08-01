Panama vs. France picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Group F heads into its finale on Wednesday morning with all four teams in action simultaneously. Panama, already eliminated from round of 16 contention, will hope to exit with a bang as they look to get an upset and spoil France’s chances of advancing to the knockouts. Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET from Allianz Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panama v. France

Date: Wednesday, August 2

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Panama: +3500

Draw: +2000

France: -20000

Moneyline pick: France -20000

After being held to a scoreless draw against Jamaica in the opener, France logged their first win of the group stage with a 2-1 win over Brazil in their second match. Eugenie Le Sommer opened the scoring in the 17th minute, giving the French side the lead until Debinha equalized for Brazil in the 58th. Fortunately for Les Bleues, Wendie Renard found the back of the net in the 83rd minute to get the match winner.

France currently sit on top of the group, tied on points with Jamaica as they both have four. The French side is all but guaranteed a spot in the round of 16 as long as they log a win or a draw against Panama. However, if Panama can pull off an upset and get a win, a draw between Jamaica and Brazil would see France making an early exit along with the Panamanians.

Panama hasn’t been able to find a goal through their first two matches, logging just 10 shots on frame in that span. If they want to pull off an upset and take France down with them, they’ll need to create more chances and find a way to break through the French backline. Ultimately, I think France will be too much for the Panamanian side and I’d expect them to cruise to a comfortable win.