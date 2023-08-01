Jamaica vs. Brazil picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Jamaica will face off against Brazil on the final matchday of Group F action in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup. Both sides are looking to lock up a spot in the round of 16 as Brazil look to avoid a group stage elimination for the first time since 1995. Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET at AAMI Park.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamaica v. Brazil

Date: Wednesday, August 2

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Jamaica: +950

Draw: +500

Brazil: -425

Moneyline pick: Brazil -425

These two sides have only met once in recent years, coming back in 2019 as they were both drawn in the same group. Brazil got away with a comfortable 3-0 win, but I don’t think this time will be so cut and dry.

Jamaica is coming off their first-ever WWC win as they beat Panama 1-0. The goal was scored by Angel City FC defender Allyson Swaby and stands as just the second goal ever scored by the Reggae Girlz in a World Cup. Now they’ll turn their focus to Marta and Brazil, who are on the verge of missing out on the knockout round for the first time in 18 years.

Brazil won their first match with relative ease, logging a 4-0 victory over Panama but they followed that up with a 2-1 loss to France that put them up against the ropes. Jamaica currently sits in second place with four points, just one point ahead of the Brazilians. If the Reggae Girlz can pull off at least a draw, they’ll book their ticket to the round of 16.

However, Brazil might just bounce back with even more force after the disappointing loss to France. Marta, playing her sixth and final World Cup, has been used sparingly through the first two matches but Pia Sundhage will look to help her become the first player in history to score in six separate World Cup tournaments.

The Brazilians are heavily favored to come out on top, and ultimately I think they’ll take all three points in this one.