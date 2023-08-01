South Africa vs. Italy picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Group G will play its final matchday in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup as South Africa faces off against Italy. Both teams are looking to secure a spot in the round of 16 and will need a result to make it happen. Kickoff is set for 3 a.m. ET as both Group G matches will take place simultaneously. The action will be shown on FS1 and via livestream on foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

South Africa v. Italy

Date: Wednesday, August 2

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

South Africa: +370

Draw: +285

Italy: -150

Moneyline pick: South Africa +370

Italy hasn’t had the best showing at this tournament so far, barely sneaking by Argentina thanks to a goal in the 87th minute from Cristiana Girelli. To make matters worse, their next match saw them obliterated by Sweden with a 5-0 final score, leaving the Italians in desperate need of a win (or a draw and some help from Sweden) to advance to the round of 16.

South Africa have outperformed expectations as they gave Sweden a run for it in their opening match, taking a 1-0 lead before halftime. It took Sweden until stoppage time to secure a crucial three points as Amanda Ilestedt grabbed the game winner. Banyana Banyana looked to be in the drivers seat again when they met up with Argentina, taking a 2-0 lead but two goals later in the game within a five-minute span knotted it up for Argentina as the match ended 2-2.

Now, South Africa is in a must-win situation as they face off against a shaky Italy side. A win over the Italians combined with an Argentina loss or draw against Sweden will send the South African side into the round of 16 for the first time in their history.

Honestly, I’m backing Banyana Banyana to get the upset in this one. They’ve shown they have the talent to put goals in the back of the net as they went toe-to-toe with both Sweden and Argentina in the group stage. Now with the momentum on their side, they’ll look to capitalize on Italy’s poor form and make history for their country.