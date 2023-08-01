Argentina vs. Sweden picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Argentina and Sweden will face off against each other in the final matchday of Group G action in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup. The action is set to kick off at 3 a.m. ET from Waikato Stadium in New Zealand. Fox will have the broadcast on live television as well as a streaming option on foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Argentina v. Sweden

Date: Wednesday, August 2

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Argentina: +450

Draw: +300

Sweden: -180

Moneyline pick: Sweden -180

Sweden has had a virtually perfect tournament so far, winning both of their first two matches including a 5-0 rout over Italy. They currently sit on top of Group G and have already clinched a spot in the round of 16 regardless of the result against Argentina.

The Argentinians are fighting to stay alive in the tournament as an unlikely win over Sweden is the only way they’ll even have a chance to make the knockout round. Even then, they’ll have to hope for a draw in the Italy vs. South Africa match, or a South Africa win but by less goals than Argentina’s win as they’ll need to win the goal differential tiebreaker in that scenario.

It doesn’t look promising for Argentina, who lost their opener to Italy followed by a 2-2 draw against South Africa. The only goals so far for La Albiceleste have come from Romina Nunez and Sophie Braun, both late in the match against South Africa as they hoped to complete a full comeback from being down 2-0.

Meanwhile, Sweden are led by Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt, who has three goals in the tournament so far. Fridolina Rolfo, Rebecka Blomqvist, and Stina Blackstenius have all scored through the first two matches as well. While it will likely be a tough battle with Argentina’s hopes on the line, all signs point to another Sweden win as they just need a draw to secure the top spot in Group G. They’ll likely top the group even with a loss, as second-place Italy would need to make up a 10-goal deficit in the differential column.