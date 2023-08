Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Wyndham Championship

The 2023 Wyndham Championship brings the PGA TOUR to Greensboro, North Carolina this week, where a full field of golfers will tee off from Sedgefield Country Club.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Last year’s winner, Tom Kim, will not return to the field. Last year’s runner-up, Sungjae Im, enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +1600. Justin Thomas (+2800), Hideki Matsuyama (+1800), and Shane Lowry (+2200) also join the field this week.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Wyndham Championship on Thursday.