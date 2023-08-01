First round leader odds for 2023 Wyndham Championship

The 2023 Wyndham Championship tees off from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina on Thursday, August 3. This marks the final event of the PGA TOUR season before FedExCup playoffs begin.

Justin Thomas joins the field, as does 2022 Wyndham runner-up Sungjae Im. Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, and Joel Dahmen will also head to Greensboro.

If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much more difficult to predict. A relatively unknown golfer could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.

For instance at last year’s Wyndham Championship, John Huh shot an impressive 61 on the first day, but ended up losing by five strokes to Tom Kim.

Since anything can happen in the first round, the odds are are much longer than those for the overall winner. However, the descending order of the first round leader odds generally reflects the overall winner odds.

2023 Wyndham Championship First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook