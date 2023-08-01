First round leader odds for 2023 Wyndham Championship

The 2023 Wyndham Championship tees off from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina on Thursday, August 3. This marks the final event of the PGA TOUR season before FedExCup playoffs begin.
Justin Thomas joins the field, as does 2022 Wyndham runner-up Sungjae Im. Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, and Joel Dahmen will also head to Greensboro.
If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much more difficult to predict. A relatively unknown golfer could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.
For instance at last year’s Wyndham Championship, John Huh shot an impressive 61 on the first day, but ended up losing by five strokes to Tom Kim.
Since anything can happen in the first round, the odds are are much longer than those for the overall winner. However, the descending order of the first round leader odds generally reflects the overall winner odds.
2023 Wyndham Championship First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
2023 Wyndham Championship Round 1 Leader Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Si Woo Kim
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|Russell Henley
|+4000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4000
|J.T. Poston
|+4500
|Denny McCarthy
|+4500
|Ludvig Aberg
|+4500
|Adam Scott
|+5000
|Justin Thomas
|+5000
|Shane Lowry
|+5000
|Taylor Moore
|+5500
|Cam Davis
|+5500
|Alex Smalley
|+5500
|Stephan Jaeger
|+5500
|J.J. Spaun
|+6000
|Byeong Hun An
|+6000
|Brendon Todd
|+6000
|Adam Hadwin
|+6000
|Chris Kirk
|+6000
|Aaron Rai
|+6000
|Adam Svensson
|+6000
|Beau Hossler
|+6500
|Thomas Detry
|+6500
|Billy Horschel
|+6500
|Eric Cole
|+6500
|Akshay Bhatia
|+7000
|Gary Woodland
|+7000
|Ben Griffin
|+7000
|Harris English
|+7000
|Alex Noren
|+7000
|Davis Riley
|+7500
|Vincent Norrman
|+7500
|Nicholas Lindheim
|+7500
|Adam Schenk
|+7500
|Kevin Streelman
|+7500
|Chesson Hadley
|+8000
|Kevin Yu
|+8000
|Austin Eckroat
|+8000
|Mark Hubbard
|+8000
|Nick Hardy
|+8000
|Andrew Putnam
|+8000
|Garrick Higgo
|+8000
|Brandon Wu
|+8000
|Matt Kuchar
|+8000
|Lucas Glover
|+8000
|Doug Ghim
|+8000
|Justin Suh
|+8000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+8000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+8000
|Sam Stevens
|+8000
|Webb Simpson
|+8000
|Callum Tarren
|+9000
|Dylan Wu
|+9000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+9000
|Doc Redman
|+9000
|K.H. Lee
|+9000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+9000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+9000
|Ryan Palmer
|+9000
|Nate Lashley
|+9000
|Sam Ryder
|+9000
|Matt NeSmith
|+10000
|Cameron Champ
|+10000
|David Lipsky
|+10000
|Sam Bennett
|+10000
|MJ Daffue
|+10000
|Davis Thompson
|+10000
|S.H. Kim
|+10000
|Martin Laird
|+10000
|Chez Reavie
|+10000
|Charley Hoffman
|+11000
|Tyler Duncan
|+11000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+11000
|Ben Martin
|+11000
|Peter Kuest
|+11000
|Scott Stallings
|+11000
|C.T. Pan
|+11000
|Andrew Novak
|+11000
|Harry Hall
|+11000
|Matt Wallace
|+11000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+11000
|Greyson Sigg
|+11000
|Ryan Gerard
|+11000
|Stewart Cink
|+11000
|Will Gordon
|+11000
|Chad Ramey
|+11000
|Harry Higgs
|+13000
|Adam Long
|+13000
|Trey Mullinax
|+13000
|Ryan Moore
|+13000
|Patton Kizzire
|+13000
|Max McGreevy
|+13000
|David Lingmerth
|+13000
|Carson Young
|+13000
|Troy Merritt
|+13000
|Peter Malnati
|+13000
|Zac Blair
|+13000
|Danny Willett
|+13000
|Robby Shelton
|+13000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+13000
|Joel Dahmen
|+13000
|Carl Yuan
|+13000
|Michael Kim
|+13000
|Justin Lower
|+13000
|Zecheng Dou
|+15000
|Matti Schmid
|+15000
|Hank Lebioda
|+15000
|Zach Johnson
|+15000
|Trevor Cone
|+15000
|Jimmy Walker
|+15000
|Kevin Tway
|+15000
|Tano Goya
|+15000
|Scott Piercy
|+15000
|Russell Knox
|+15000
|Augusto Nunez
|+15000
|Richy Werenski
|+15000
|Jim Herman
|+15000
|Brice Garnett
|+18000
|Ryan Armour
|+18000
|Austin Smotherman
|+18000
|Henrik Norlander
|+18000
|Cameron Percy
|+18000
|Kevin Roy
|+18000
|Harrison Endycott
|+18000
|Brent Grant
|+18000
|Jason Dufner
|+18000
|Tyson Alexander
|+18000
|Nico Echavarria
|+18000
|James Hahn
|+18000
|Luke Donald
|+18000
|Kramer Hickok
|+18000
|Austin Cook
|+20000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+20000
|Paul Haley II
|+20000
|Ryan Brehm
|+20000
|Ben Taylor
|+20000
|Wesley Bryan
|+20000
|Brandon Matthews
|+20000
|Robert Streb
|+20000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+20000
|Scott Harrington
|+20000
|Andrew Landry
|+25000
|Joey Lane
|+25000
|Kelly Kraft
|+25000
|Matthias Schwab
|+25000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+25000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+25000
|Michael Gligic
|+25000
|Tommy Gainey
|+25000
|Kyle Reifers
|+25000
|Brian Stuard
|+30000
|Jon Mayer
|+30000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+30000
|Brian Gay
|+30000
|Nick Watney
|+35000