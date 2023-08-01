 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First round leader odds for 2023 Wyndham Championship

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the Wyndham Championship this weekend.

By Grace McDermott
The 2023 Wyndham Championship tees off from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina on Thursday, August 3. This marks the final event of the PGA TOUR season before FedExCup playoffs begin.

Justin Thomas joins the field, as does 2022 Wyndham runner-up Sungjae Im. Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, and Joel Dahmen will also head to Greensboro.

If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much more difficult to predict. A relatively unknown golfer could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.

For instance at last year’s Wyndham Championship, John Huh shot an impressive 61 on the first day, but ended up losing by five strokes to Tom Kim.

Since anything can happen in the first round, the odds are are much longer than those for the overall winner. However, the descending order of the first round leader odds generally reflects the overall winner odds.

2023 Wyndham Championship First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2023 Wyndham Championship Round 1 Leader Odds

Golfer Odds
Golfer Odds
Si Woo Kim +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Russell Henley +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
J.T. Poston +4500
Denny McCarthy +4500
Ludvig Aberg +4500
Adam Scott +5000
Justin Thomas +5000
Shane Lowry +5000
Taylor Moore +5500
Cam Davis +5500
Alex Smalley +5500
Stephan Jaeger +5500
J.J. Spaun +6000
Byeong Hun An +6000
Brendon Todd +6000
Adam Hadwin +6000
Chris Kirk +6000
Aaron Rai +6000
Adam Svensson +6000
Beau Hossler +6500
Thomas Detry +6500
Billy Horschel +6500
Eric Cole +6500
Akshay Bhatia +7000
Gary Woodland +7000
Ben Griffin +7000
Harris English +7000
Alex Noren +7000
Davis Riley +7500
Vincent Norrman +7500
Nicholas Lindheim +7500
Adam Schenk +7500
Kevin Streelman +7500
Chesson Hadley +8000
Kevin Yu +8000
Austin Eckroat +8000
Mark Hubbard +8000
Nick Hardy +8000
Andrew Putnam +8000
Garrick Higgo +8000
Brandon Wu +8000
Matt Kuchar +8000
Lucas Glover +8000
Doug Ghim +8000
Justin Suh +8000
Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
Patrick Rodgers +8000
Sam Stevens +8000
Webb Simpson +8000
Callum Tarren +9000
Dylan Wu +9000
Taylor Pendrith +9000
Doc Redman +9000
K.H. Lee +9000
Mackenzie Hughes +9000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000
Ryan Palmer +9000
Nate Lashley +9000
Sam Ryder +9000
Matt NeSmith +10000
Cameron Champ +10000
David Lipsky +10000
Sam Bennett +10000
MJ Daffue +10000
Davis Thompson +10000
S.H. Kim +10000
Martin Laird +10000
Chez Reavie +10000
Charley Hoffman +11000
Tyler Duncan +11000
Brandt Snedeker +11000
Ben Martin +11000
Peter Kuest +11000
Scott Stallings +11000
C.T. Pan +11000
Andrew Novak +11000
Harry Hall +11000
Matt Wallace +11000
Aaron Baddeley +11000
Greyson Sigg +11000
Ryan Gerard +11000
Stewart Cink +11000
Will Gordon +11000
Chad Ramey +11000
Harry Higgs +13000
Adam Long +13000
Trey Mullinax +13000
Ryan Moore +13000
Patton Kizzire +13000
Max McGreevy +13000
David Lingmerth +13000
Carson Young +13000
Troy Merritt +13000
Peter Malnati +13000
Zac Blair +13000
Danny Willett +13000
Robby Shelton +13000
Erik Van Rooyen +13000
Joel Dahmen +13000
Carl Yuan +13000
Michael Kim +13000
Justin Lower +13000
Zecheng Dou +15000
Matti Schmid +15000
Hank Lebioda +15000
Zach Johnson +15000
Trevor Cone +15000
Jimmy Walker +15000
Kevin Tway +15000
Tano Goya +15000
Scott Piercy +15000
Russell Knox +15000
Augusto Nunez +15000
Richy Werenski +15000
Jim Herman +15000
Brice Garnett +18000
Ryan Armour +18000
Austin Smotherman +18000
Henrik Norlander +18000
Cameron Percy +18000
Kevin Roy +18000
Harrison Endycott +18000
Brent Grant +18000
Jason Dufner +18000
Tyson Alexander +18000
Nico Echavarria +18000
James Hahn +18000
Luke Donald +18000
Kramer Hickok +18000
Austin Cook +20000
Jonathan Byrd +20000
Paul Haley II +20000
Ryan Brehm +20000
Ben Taylor +20000
Wesley Bryan +20000
Brandon Matthews +20000
Robert Streb +20000
Dylan Frittelli +20000
Scott Harrington +20000
Andrew Landry +25000
Joey Lane +25000
Kelly Kraft +25000
Matthias Schwab +25000
Rory Sabbatini +25000
Trevor Werbylo +25000
Michael Gligic +25000
Tommy Gainey +25000
Kyle Reifers +25000
Brian Stuard +30000
Jon Mayer +30000
Kyle Westmoreland +30000
Brian Gay +30000
Nick Watney +35000

