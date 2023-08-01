World Cup 2023 knockout round qualification scenarios for Group G

There is still one more spot in the round of 16 on the line in Group G when the pod enters its final matchday at the 2023 women’s World Cup. Only Sweden have officially qualified for the knockout stage at this point.
Group G
Qualified: Sweden
Eliminated: None
Italy, South Africa and Argentina are all in contention for the second spot, and they are close on points. Here’s a look at the standings in Group G.
Sweden, 2-0-0, +6 GD, 6 points
Italy, 1-0-1, -4 GD, 3 points
Argentina, 0-1-1, -1 GD, 1 point
South Africa, 0-1-1, -1 GD, 1 point
With these standings in mind, here are the qualification scenarios in Group G.
Italy
Will advance with:
- A win over South Africa
- A draw with South Africa and an Argentina draw or loss to Sweden
- A draw with South Africa and an Argentina win over Sweden (with winning tiebreakers)
Will be eliminated with:
- A loss to South Africa
- A draw with South Africa and an Argentina win over Sweden (with losing tiebreakers)
South Africa
Will advance with:
- A win over Italy and an Argentina draw or loss to Sweden
- A win over Italy and an Argentina win over Sweden (with winning tiebreakers)
Will be eliminated with:
- A draw or loss to Italy
- A win over Italy and an Argentina win over Sweden (with losing tiebreakers)
Argentina
Will advance with:
- A win over Sweden and a South Africa draw with Italy (with winning tiebreakers)
- A win over Sweden and a South Africa win over Italy (with winning tiebreakers)
Will be eliminated with:
- A draw or loss to Sweden
- A win over Sweden and an Italy win over South Africa
- A win over Sweden an an Italy draw with South Africa (with losing tiebreakers)
- A win over Sweden and a South Africa win over Italy (with losing tiebreakers)
As a reminder, here’s how the tiebreakers work in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup group stage:
- Goal differential
- Goals scored in the group stage
- Head-to-head result between tied teams
- Goal differential from the match between tied teams
- Most goals scored in matches between tied teams
- Fair Play points: Teams are deducted one Fair Play point for each yellow card, three points for a second yellow leading to a red, four points for a straight red card, and five points for a yellow and a straight red card.
- Drawing of lots
Sweden was -5000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to advance from the group ahead of the World Cup. Italy was a -350 favorite to be the second team out. Argentina came in at +300, while South Africa was priced at +550. Currently, Italy comes in at -500. South Africa is listed at +550 to advance while Argentina is +700.