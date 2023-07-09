 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canada’s own goal late in extra time gives USMNT life in Gold Cup quarterfinal [VIDEO]

The Americans looked down and out but got a fortunate deflection.

By Chinmay Vaidya
United States v Canada: Quarterfinals - 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup
United States players react after an own-goal by Scott Kennedy of Canada during extra time of the Quarterfinal match in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup at TQL Stadium on July 09, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The USMNT and Canada looked set to play to a scoreless draw in regulation in the 2023 Gold Cup quarterfinal, but both sides found goals late to go to the extra period tied 1-1. The Canadians took a shocking lead after a deflection from Aaron Long on Jacob Shaffelburg’s shot. It looked like Canada was going to pull off the upset but the Americans got a break themselves.

The Americans were decent favorites to win this contest at Draftkings Sportsbook, but struggled to break through Canada’s defense for much of the contest. This isn’t the top squad for the USA, but the finishing skills were not sharp in this encounter. Busio made the own goal happen but even he really should’ve finished that play to begin with.

The teams will go to penalties now, and the winner will meet Panama in the 2023 Gold Cup semifinal.

