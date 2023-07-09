 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Hungarian Grand Prix after British GP win

We break down the opening odds for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

By David Fucillo
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 09, 2023 in Northampton, England. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen continued his dominance on Sunday, taking home the checkered flag at the British Grand Prix. He had claimed his fifth straight pole on Saturday and added his sixth straight GP win. He’s won eight of ten races and finished second in the two races he did not win.

It’s no surprise then that he opens as a huge favorite to win the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed as -300 to win at the Hungaroring neat Budapest, which would give him two straight wins at the course. He beat second-place Lewis Hamilton by 7.834 seconds.

The more intriguing betting will be on the finish of anybody that’s not Verstappen. Those odds will drop next week when race week arrives after this coming bye weekend. Sergio Pérez is currently second in odds to win at +1000, followed by Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, and Charles Leclerc at +1400. Pérez is second in the overall standings with a 19-point lead over Alsonso and a 35-point lead over Hamilton.

2023 Hungarian Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -300
Sergio Perez +1000
Lewis Hamilton +1400
Fernando Alonso +1400
Charles Leclerc +1400
Carlos Sainz +1800
Lando Norris +2000
George Russell +2800
Oscar Piastri +6500
Lance Stroll +13000
Pierre Gasly +20000
Esteban Ocon +20000
Yuki Tsunoda +50000
Nico Hulkenberg +50000
Kevin Magnussen +50000
Alexander Albon +50000
Valtteri Bottas +70000
Logan Sargeant +70000
Guanyu Zhou +70000
Nyck de Vries +90000

