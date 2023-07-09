F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Hungarian Grand Prix after British GP win

Max Verstappen continued his dominance on Sunday, taking home the checkered flag at the British Grand Prix. He had claimed his fifth straight pole on Saturday and added his sixth straight GP win. He’s won eight of ten races and finished second in the two races he did not win.

It’s no surprise then that he opens as a huge favorite to win the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed as -300 to win at the Hungaroring neat Budapest, which would give him two straight wins at the course. He beat second-place Lewis Hamilton by 7.834 seconds.

The more intriguing betting will be on the finish of anybody that’s not Verstappen. Those odds will drop next week when race week arrives after this coming bye weekend. Sergio Pérez is currently second in odds to win at +1000, followed by Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, and Charles Leclerc at +1400. Pérez is second in the overall standings with a 19-point lead over Alsonso and a 35-point lead over Hamilton.