How to watch USWNT vs. Wales in international friendly on TV and live stream

The United States women’s national team will play an international friendly against Wales Sunday ahead of the 2023 women’s World Cup starting later this month. The Americans are favored to win the World Cup per DraftKings Sportsbook, and will hope to build some confidence in this tuneup contest.

We’ll see if key players suit up for the USWNT. There’s a strong chance the veterans will either get substituted early or benched entirely, while other starters could also see a lesser workload. Here’s how fans can catch the action.

USA vs. Wales

Date: Sunday, July 9

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT, Telemundo

Livestream: Fubo, Peacock, Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.