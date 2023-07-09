Wimbledon results: Who is advancing to the quarterfinals in the men’s singles bracket

The 2023 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament wrapped up its first week and we’re moving toward the championship rounds. The Round of 16 is underway on Sunday and Monday to finalize the eight players who will reach the quarterfinals. The quarterfinals will start on Tuesday for the men.

The first two players to advance to the semifinals are unseeded Roman Safiullin and #7 seed Andrey Rublev. Safiullin advanced with a four-set upset of #26 Denis Shapovalov. This the best Grand Slam result of his career and the first time he’s even played outside the qualifiers. Rublev needed five sets to beat #23 Alexander Bublik after blowing a two-set lead. This marks Rublev’s first quarterfinals appearance at Wimbledon, and matches his best career Grand Slam result.

Here is the rest of the field competing in the Round of 16. We’ll update as results come in.

Sunday, July 9

#2 Novak Djokovic vs. #17 Hubert Hurkacz

#8 Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Elahi Galan

Monday, July 10

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Berrettini

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Jiri Lehecka

#5 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Christopher Eubanks

#6 Holger Rune vs. #21 Grigor Dimitrov

Wimbledon quarterfinals bracket

#7 Andrey Rublev vs. Roman Safiullin

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD