Wimbledon results: Who is advancing to the quarterfinals in the women’s singles bracket

The 2023 Wimbledon women’s singles tournament is headed into the second week and the championship rounds are approaching. The Round of 16 got underway on Sunday and will settle the quarterfinals portion of the bracket. The quarterfinals will start on Tuesday for the women.

The highest seeded American will be among the final eight women in the tournament. #4 seed Jessica Pegula beat unseeded Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets on Sunday to advance. She’ll face unseeded Markéta Vondroušová, who upset #22 Anastasia Potapova. This is the furthest Pegula has advanced at Wimbledon, and equals her best Grand Slam result. Vondroušová has never advanced past the second round at the All England Club, but does have a French Open final on her resume.

Here is the rest of the field competing in the Round of 16. We’ll update as results come in.

Sunday, July 9

#1 Iga Świątek vs. #14 Belinda Bencic

#19 Victoria Azarenka vs. Elina Svitolina

Monday, July 10

#6 Ons Jabeur vs. #9 Petra Kvitova

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #21 Ekaterina Alexandrova

#25 Madison Keys vs. Mirra Andreeva

#3 Elena Rybakina vs. #13 Beatriz Haddad Maia

Wimbledon quarterfinals bracket

#4 Jessica Pegula vs. Markéta Vondroušová

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD