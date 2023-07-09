Pick on the Moneyline for Cardinals-White Sox on July 9

The Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals have been two underachieving teams in the Midwest this season and look to build momentum heading into the All-Star Break when they hook up in the Windy City on Sunday.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago White Sox (-125, 9)

While the White Sox as a whole entered the weekend 24th as a team in ERA, Sunday’s starter Lucas Giolito has performed well at home this season, posting a 2.43 ERA with 1.8 walks and 1.1 home runs per nine innings allowed across nine starts this season.

Giolito gets to face a Cardinals offense that has had difficulties generating runs on the road this season, notching 5.2 runs per game in St. Louis compared to just under 4.2 runs per game on the road and relies heavily on the deep ball, ranked seventh in the league in home runs per game.

The Cardinals lineup will likely be asked to do more than usual with Steven Matz making his first start since May 24 and is backed by a bullpen that does not have a single active reliever that has pitched at least seven innings with an ERA below 3.93.

Overall for the season, Matz has a 5.02 ERA with 8.1 strikeouts to 3.4 walks per nine innings, and has had his worst performances as a starter with a 5.72 ERA with 1.4 home runs and 3.6 walks per nine innings in his 10 starts this season compared to a 2.81 ERA out of the bullpen.

It does not help that entering Saturday, the Cardinals had the worst bullpen ERA in the league over the past 30 days with an ERA of 6.23 with the offense 21st in the league in runs scored in that span.

With Giolito pitching his best at home and the Cardinals record 2-16 in games in which Matz pitched in any capacity, the White Sox will go into the All-Star Break with a win.

The Play: White Sox -125