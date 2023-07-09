Who will the USMNT play in semifinals of 2023 Gold Cup bracket?

In one of the more dramatic quarterfinal matches in Gold Cup history, the United States Men’s National Team advanced past Canada via penalties after extra time following a 2-2 draw on Sunday night at TQL Stadium in the Queen City.

Brandon Vazquez appeared to have iced the match in the 87th minute, but a handball by allowed Canada’s Steven Vitoria to slot away a penalty in the 93rd minute to draw the visitors even on their first shot on goal of the match.

A beauty of a run with a clinical finish by Jacob Shaffelburg in the 109th brought the Canadians just 11 minutes from a win in extra time, but an own goal off a rebound by Canada’s Scott Kennedy drew the match even. Two saves from US keeper Matt Turner helped guide the Americans through 3-2 on spot kicks.

With the victory, the USMNT will face Panama on Wednesday in San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The USA is 18-3 with four draws all time against Panama in international play. In the Gold Cup, America leads 8-2 with one draw.