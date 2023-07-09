 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will the USMNT play in semifinals of 2023 Gold Cup bracket?

The Nats are (barely) on to the last four. Here’s who they’ll face next.

Brandon Vazquez of the United States challenges Steven Vitoria of Canada during the second half of the Quarterfinal match in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup at TQL Stadium on July 09, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

In one of the more dramatic quarterfinal matches in Gold Cup history, the United States Men’s National Team advanced past Canada via penalties after extra time following a 2-2 draw on Sunday night at TQL Stadium in the Queen City.

Brandon Vazquez appeared to have iced the match in the 87th minute, but a handball by allowed Canada’s Steven Vitoria to slot away a penalty in the 93rd minute to draw the visitors even on their first shot on goal of the match.

A beauty of a run with a clinical finish by Jacob Shaffelburg in the 109th brought the Canadians just 11 minutes from a win in extra time, but an own goal off a rebound by Canada’s Scott Kennedy drew the match even. Two saves from US keeper Matt Turner helped guide the Americans through 3-2 on spot kicks.

With the victory, the USMNT will face Panama on Wednesday in San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The USA is 18-3 with four draws all time against Panama in international play. In the Gold Cup, America leads 8-2 with one draw.

