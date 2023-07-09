How to watch Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

The Round of 16 gets started at the 2023 Wimbledon tournament on Sunday, and #4 seed Jessica Pegula will be in action. The highest-seeded American is facing unseeded Lesia Tsurenko for a spot in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles bracket. Their match is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET on the No. 1 Court. ESPN will air the match, with a live stream on WatchESPN.

Pegula has dropped one set in her first three matches of the tournament. She beat Lauren Davis in three sets in the opener and then beat Cristina Bucsa and Elisabetta Cocciaretto in straight sets in the next two rounds. Prior to this tournament, she had never advanced past the third round at the All England Club. Her best Grand Slam performance is quarterfinals appearances in each of the other three Grand Slams.

Tsurenko beat Claire Liu in the first round in three sets. She followed that with a straight sets win over Katerina Siniakova in the second round and a three-set win over Ana Bogdan in the third round. She also had never advanced past the third round at Wimbledon. Her best Grand Slam performance is a quarterfinals appearance at the 2018 US Open.

The two women have met once in their respective careers. Tsurenko won a three-set match on a hard court at the BNB Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Pegula is a -390 favorite to win Sunday’s match at DraftKings Sportsbook. Under 2.5 total sets is -230 and over is +150.

Please note that start times for each match are approximate, as they are dependent on when the earlier matches end.

How to live stream #4 Jessica Pegula vs. Lesia Tsurenko

Date: Sunday, July 9

Match time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN, ESPN app