Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Twins on Sunday, July 9

The Baltimore Orioles take on the Minnesota Twins in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, July 9. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from Target Field. Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.73 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles, and Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.42 ERA) will pitch for the Twins.

The Twins are -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles coming in at +135. The total is set at 8.

Orioles-Twins picks: Sunday, July 9th

Injury report

Orioles

Out: 1B Ryan Mountcastle (vertigo), RP Cionel Perez (left forearm soreness), RP Keegan Aiken (lower back discomfort), RP Austin Voth (right elbow discomfort)

Twins

Out: RP Brock Stewart (right elbow soreness), INF Jorge Polanco (left hamstring strain), RP Caleb Thielbar (right oblique strain), 3B Royce Lewis (strained left oblique)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Gibson vs. Joe Ryan

Ryan has seen some serious ups and downs in his last few starts. In mid-June, he struggled against the Tigers, letting up six earned runs in seven innings. He followed that up with a nine-inning performance that kept the Red Sox runless. He was pulled after three innings with the Braves in which they got off six earned runs, but in his latest, he recorded nine strikeouts and allowed two earned runs in six innings against the Royals. It’s hard to know which Ryan will come out on the mound, though he does tend to struggle more on the road.

Gibson has not looked strong as of late. In late June, he let up five earned runs in three innings against the Mariners. He then lasted just 4.2 frames after conceding six earned runs to the Reds. In his only July start so far, he allowed four earned runs in six innings against the Yankees, something of an improvement. He has also struggled with controlling his pitches and his walk numbers have been high.

Over/Under pick

With Ryan’s whiplash-inducing ups and downs and Gibson’s recent struggles on the mound, this seems like a recipe for hitting the over. The Twins rank in the bottom third in runs per game, but Baltimore falls into the top 10 in MLB.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Orioles took each of the first two games of the series, but the Twins should be able to avoid a sweep at home. They’ve had success against right-handed pitchers, and Gibson has not fared particularly well as of late. Ryan is more of a wild card here, but he is at home, which is a major plus.

Pick: Twins -155