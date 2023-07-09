Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Brewers on Sunday, July 9

The Cincinnati Reds take on the Milwaukee Brewers in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, July 9. After this series, the Brewers will head to Cincinnati for another three games. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from American Family Field. Wade Miley (5-2, 3.36 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers, and Ben Lively (4-4, 4.11 ERA) will pitch for the Reds.

The Brewers are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Reds coming in at +105. The total is set at 9.5.

Reds-Brewers picks: Sunday, July 9th

Injury report

Reds

Out: SP Hunter Greene (hip), SP Ben Lively (pec)

Brewers

Out: RP Bennett Sousa (shoulder), 1B Rowdy Tellez (forearm), CF Tyrone Taylor (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Wade Miley vs. Ben Lively

Miley conceded four earned runs in five innings against the Cubs in his latest start. In June, though, he pitched 15 innings over three starts and let up just two earned runs in the entire month. He recorded 10 strikeouts over those three outings.

Lively is coming off the IL from a pectoral injury that has kept him out since June 20. He struggled in some of his June starts and ended up conceding 16 earned runs over 23.1 innings in the month. He hasn’t shown much longevity on the mound this season.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 10 and 13. The Reds rank fifth in MLB in runs per game, and should be able to take advantage of Miley after he was caught on his heels in his last start. The Brewers offense has been productive throughout this series, as well, and Lively may struggle in his return.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Brewers took the first game 7-3, and the Reds won the second, 8-5 (partially due to some wild base stealing from Elly De La Cruz). We can expect Lively to be limited as he returns from the IL, so the Reds will look to their bullpen. Cincinnati’s offense has been their strong suit this season, and they’ve struggled on the mound. With Miley’s dip in productivity in his latest start, though, I’m betting on Cincy’s bats here.

Pick: Reds +105