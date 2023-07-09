Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Astros on Sunday, July 9

The Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros in the final game of a four-game series on Sunday, July 9. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park. Logan Gilbert (6-5, 3.82 ERA) will take the mound for the Mariners, and Brandon Bielak (4-4, 3.81 ERA) will pitch for the Astros.

The Mariners are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Astros coming in at +110. The total is set at 9.

Mariners-Astros picks: Sunday, July 9th

Injury report

Mariners

Out: RP Penn Murfee (elbow), RHP Bryce Miller (finger)

Astros

Out: 2B Jose Altuve (olbique), DH Michael Brantley (shoulder), OF Yordan Alvarez (oblique), C Korey Lee (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Logan Gilbert vs. Brandon Bielak

Bielak had a strong outing against the Rockies in his latest start, lasting seven innings and allowing just two hits and zero earned runs. He walked four batters and struck out another four. This was a much-needed bounce-back from a rough June that saw him concede 12 earned runs in just 16.1 innings pitched over the entire month. He only recorded nine strikeouts in all of June. Earlier this season, Bielak allowed 10 hits and two earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched against the Mariners.

Gilbert shut out the Giants to open up July, going the full nine innings and allowing five hits and zero earned runs to grab the win. Gilbert has seen some ups and downs throughout the season, but has good longevity on the mound when he gets going. In 12 starts since the end of April, he has allowed more than three earned runs just three times.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first three games were 11, 6 and 5. Both of these teams have had their flashes of offensive momentum this season, and both pitchers have had some rough outings this year. If just one of those combinations hits today, I think we have no trouble getting to the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Mariners took the first two games, 10-1 and 5-1, and the Astros won 3-2 in yesterday’s game. Gilbert has historically had trouble keeping the ball away from Houston’s bats, and Bielak is coming off a solid performance. The Mariners’ bats seem to have cooled off from those first two matchups, and I think the home team should be able to even this series out.

Pick: Astros +110