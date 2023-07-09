Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Marlins on Sunday, July 9

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, July 9. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET from LoanDepot Park. Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Phillies, and Jesus Luzardo will pitch for the Marlins.

The Marlins are -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Phillies coming in at +100. The total is set at 7.

Phillies-Marlins picks: Sunday, July 9th

Injury report

Phillies

Out: RP Seranthony Dominguez (left oblique strain), RP Andrew Painter (sprained UCL), RP Noah Song (back tightness)

Marlins

Out: OF Jonathan Davis (right knee sprain), RP Matt Barnes (left hip impingement), OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left oblique strain), SP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder impingement), OF Avisail Garcia (left back tightness)

Starting pitchers

Aaron Nola vs. Jesus Luzardo

Luzardo has been on a roll as of late. He has not allowed a single earned run in any of his last three starts, all of which lasted between six and seven innings. He also recorded at least eight strikeouts in each of those three starts. In April, he went six innings against the Phillies and conceded three earned runs.

Nola didn’t look great against the Cubs to close out June, but he bounced back with a 7.1-inning start against the Rays on the road. He recorded a whopping 12 strikeouts and conceded just one earned run. Earlier this season, he let up four earned runs in five innings to the Marlins.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 7 and 8, and we bring two very excellent pitchers to the mound here. Neither team ranks above 15th in runs per game in MLB, so it’s safe to say we can expect this to be a defensive battle.

Pick: Under 7

Moneyline pick

The teams have split the series thus far in close games, and we have an exciting pitching matchup on our hands here. I think it will be a close one, but I have to go with the Marlins and Luzardo here. He hasn’t allowed a run in weeks, and the Marlins have home field advantage and are coming off yesterday’s win.

Pick: Marlins -120