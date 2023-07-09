Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Yankees on Sunday, July 9

The Chicago Cubs (41-47) and the New York Yankees (49-41) will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, July 9. First pitch from Yankee Stadium in the Bronz, New York is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. Chicago will start Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 2.64 ERA), while New York counters with Domingo German (5-5, 4.52 ERA).

The Yankees are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are the +115 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5. After the All-Star break, Chicago will welcome the Boston Red Sox to town for a three-game series starting Friday, July 14. New York will go on the road for a three-game weekend set against the Colorado Rockies.

Cubs-Yankees picks: Sunday, July 9th

Injury report

Cubs

Out: 3B Nick Madrigal (hamstring), SS Dansby Swanson (heel)

Yankees

Out: LF Jake Bauers (rotator cuff), RF Aaron Juge (toe), RF Willie Calhoun (quad), SP Nestor Cortes (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Hendricks vs. Domingo German

Hendricks will make his ninth start of the season. After recovering from an injury, the veteran has settled down this season. Hendricks pitched six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers his last time out. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out five and walking one.

German is starting his 17th game, his second since throwing a perfect game on June 28. He wasn’t expected to repeat that performance by any means, but he did struggle against the Baltimore Orioles in his last outing. He threw 4.1 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits. German struck out five but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The run totals in this series have ended at three and nine, respectively. The Cubs scored four or fewer runs in three of their last four games. Prior to the Yankees' win on Saturday, they had scored three runs or fewer in three straight games. Each of these pitchers could crumble on the mound, but I am going with the under.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

So far, the teams have split the series, with Chicago taking the first game and New York winning the second. The series is up for grabs on Sunday. This should be a close game, but I am leaning toward the Yankees picking up the series finale win at home, provided they can give German some run support.

Pick: Yankees