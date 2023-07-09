Picks, predictions for Athletics vs. Red Sox on Sunday, July 9

The Oakland Athletics (25-66) and the Boston Red Sox (47-43) will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, July 9. First pitch from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. Oakland will start JP Sears (1-6, 4.09 ERA), while Boston counters with Taylor Scott (0-0, 7.71 ERA).

The Red Sox are the -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +140 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5. After the All-Star break to begin the week, the A’s will be at home for a weekend series against the Minnesota Twins starting Friday, July 14. Boston will be on the road for a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs also beginning Friday.

Athletics-Red Sox picks: Sunday, July 9th

Injury report

Athletics

Day to day: SP Paul Blackburn (illness)

Out: SP James Kaprielian (shoulder), SS Kevin Smith (back), OF Esteury Ruiz (shoulder), RF Ramon Laureano (hand), C Carlos Perez (thumb)

Red Sox

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), SP Tanner Houck (face), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), C Reese McGuire (oblique), SS Pablo Reyes (abdomen)

Starting pitchers

JP Sears vs. Tayler Scott

The southpaw Sears will be making his 18th start of the season. The A’s haven’t exactly been lighting up the scoreboard, so run support has been hard to come by. His last start against the Detroit Tigers is a perfect example. Sears pitched 7.1 shutout innings allowing just five hits. He struck out four but didn’t end up factoring into the decision.

Scott will be making his eighth appearance of the year, but his second since being acquired by the Red Sox. This will be his first start since 2019, when he was with the Seattle Mariners. It could be a bullpen day for Boston, as Scott hasn’t pitched more than two innings in an appearance this season. Most recently, he pitched a lockdown inning, allowing just one walk and no hits against the Texas Rangers.

Over/Under pick

The series' first two games ended with 10 and 13 runs scored, respectively. Despite the injuries, Boston has been taking it to the Oakland pitching staff. Sears is coming off his best start of the season but isn’t likely to replicate it. Between him and a bullpen day for the Red Sox, I’m taking the over.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Oakland has lost three games in a row, while Boston has won four consecutive games and is 7-1 over its last eight games. The A’s have scored six runs in their last three games and haven’t been able to build any consistency. They need the All-Star break, but unfortunately, I think they finally get there, taking yet another loss.

Pick: Red Sox