Top fantasy baseball outfield waiver pickups for Week 16

We’re officially hit the All-Star break, which means it’s long past time to hold on to any illusions that you’re going to win your league with all of your brilliant draft picks intact. It’s time to throw out what you thought you knew around draft time and make adjustments. Time to decide whether you’re in it to win it this year, and what you might need to make that happen. Time to check narrative and sentiment at the door.

This is especially true at the outfield spots, where injuries have felled top picks like Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm, Yordan Alvarez and more. That’s why we’re here to help, with four targets likely available in your league showing signs that they’re in for a strong finish.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 16 top outfield pickups

Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore Orioles

Roster percentage: 9.7%

It took the O’s long enough, but after months of laying waste to Triple-A (.330/.459/.537 with 10 homers and seven steals in 56 games), Baltimore finally called up its top outfield prospect this past week. The fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft, Cowser doesn’t have any one particularly loud carrying tool, but he just does everything pretty well — and should contribute a bit in all five fantasy categories. The 23-year-old has an elite approach at the plate, making him an OBP machine, which could have him moving up the order if he produces early in his career. The swing is more geared toward line drives than homers, and the speed is merely good rather than great, but this time of year, everyone’s roster can use a bit of sturdy reliability.

Mickey Moniak, OF, Los Angeles Angels

Roster percentage: 5.6%

Moniak isn’t going to make anyone forget about Mike Trout any time soon, but the Angels have done an excellent job turning the former No. 1 overall pick from a defense-first slap hitter into a stomp-and-lift power threat.

Moniak is hitting .313/.343/.627 over his last 20 games, and while that average is bound to come down — he strikes out a ton and hardly ever walks — he’s locked into a starting job with Trout on the IL, and he’s shown the ability to punish mistakes consistently.

Oscar Colas, OF, Chicago White Sox

Roster percentage: 2.9%

Much was expected of Colas heading into this season as he snagged the White Sox’ starting right field job, but he was sent down to Triple-A after a frigid start to his first year in the Majors. The former NPB star killed it in the Minors, slashing .292/.351/.573 for the month of June, and with their corner outfield situation still a mess Chicago decided to call him back up this past week. Colas won’t run much at all, so his fantasy utility will come down to how much of his considerable raw power — the man’s built like a running back — he’s able to get into games. The upside here is immense, though.

Dominic Canzone, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Roster percentage: 2%

Canzone got his first call to the Majors this weekend, and while Arizona’s outfield remains crowded, Corbin Carroll’s injury history and the team’s unsettled DH situation means he could see regular playing time against righties. The 25-year-old absolutely scorched the Minors this year, slashing .354/.431/.634 at Triple-A Reno — admittedly a launching pad, but still. He’s never been much of a prospect, but he’s now crushed the ball at every single professional level, and he could produce surprising value as a plus hit/plus power combo in a potent D-backs lineup if he can carve out an every-day role.