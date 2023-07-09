Top fantasy baseball corner infield waiver pickups for Week 16

We’re officially hit the All-Star break, which means it’s long past time to hold on to any illusions that you’re going to win your league with all of your brilliant draft picks intact. It’s time to throw out what you thought you knew around draft time and make adjustments. Time to decide whether you’re in it to win it this year, and what you might need to make that happen. Time to check narrative and sentiment at the door.

This is especially true at the corner infield spots, where injuries have felled several top options. That’s why we’re here to help, with four targets likely available in your league showing signs that they’re in for a strong finish.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 16 top corner infield pickups

Jose Miranda, 1B/3B, Minnesota Twins

Roster percentage: 36%

A trendy pre-2023 sleeper after hitting 15 homers with a 113 OPS+ over 125 games last season, Miranda was surprisingly sent down to Triple-A after a dismal start to his year — and Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff’s emergence at the corner spots. Now, though, Lewis is shelved for the foreseeable future with an oblique injury, giving Miranda another crack at sticking in the Majors. The at-bats should certainly be there, and this guy looked like a very promising young hitter less than 12 months ago — his 42.4% hard-hit rate didn’t just disappear. Miranda was warming up in the Minors when he got the call back to Minnesota, and he could still make good on his draft season expectations.

Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Detroit Tigers

Roster percentage: 12.8%

Is it finally Torkelson’s time? The former No. 1 overall pick has long tantalized Tigers fans with flashes of the skills that made him such a coveted prospect, but he hasn’t been able to put it together over an extended period. The first baseman is slugging .542 with four homers, a double and a triple over his last 12 games, though, and it’s backed up by quality contact metrics:

Torkelson has hit the ball hard (90th percentile average exit velocity, 76th percentile barrel rate) all year, and if the results catch up, look out.

Garrett Cooper, 1B, Miami Marlins

Roster percentage: 4.1%

Cooper got off to a slow start to 2023 amid multiple injuries, but he’s been red hot of late, slashing .315/.376/.554 over his last 23 games. He’s not the sexiest player, but when he’s right, he does enough to help out in four categories, hitting around .280 with decent pop. Interestingly, his launch angle is way up this year, resulting in career-high fly-ball and line-drive rates — which should lead to increased power numbers after hitting just nine homers last season. This could be the start of a legitimate breakout, and he’s in the middle of a contending lineup every day in Miami.

Jared Triolo, 3B/SS, Pittsburgh Pirates

Roster percentage: 0.0%

Admittedly this is more for the deep-leaguers among us, but the Pirates’ No. 18 prospect has started 10 of the team’s last 11 games since getting the call to the Show in late June. There’s not a ton of power here, but the 25-year-old hit .293 with eight steals in just 37 games at Triple-A, and with Ke’Bryan Hayes’ back issues flaring up again, he should see regular playing time.