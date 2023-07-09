Players you can drop in fantasy baseball for Week 16 of 2023 MLB season

We have made it to the 2023 All-Star break. This week’s fantasy baseball matchups will be extended as games won’t resume until Friday, July 14. You will have most games played by next weekend, but this is a perfect time to make some tweaks to your lineups to try and secure a win. Once this matchup culminates, we will be two-thirds of the way through the fantasy baseball season, so it isn’t too early to begin thinking of that playoff push.

Here are four players to drop as we head into the 16th week of the fantasy baseball season.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire

Player to drop

Brady Singer, SP, Kansas City Royals

Singer had two starts this week. He looked great against the Los Angeles Dodgers, tallying 18 fantasy points, but then followed it up with -10 against the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals are expected to be sellers at the deadline, likely making it harder for Singer to get the necessary run support he needs with how inconsistent he is on the mound.

Jose Abreu, 1B, Houston Astros

To his credit, Abreu does have 16 fantasy points this week. 10 came in one game when he had a home run and four RBI. Still, he has not met expectations in the season's first half. It wouldn’t be shocking if he were relegated to a depth role by a move by the Astros at the deadline. Even if he retains his role, the 20th-best first baseman in standard scoring shouldn't be rostered.

Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, Detroit Tigers

Rodriguez returned this week from the injured list. He may have still been dealing with the issue, as he allowed five earned runs on six hits against the Oakland Athletics. Rodriguez struck out seven but ended up losing in the game. The break may be just what he needs to get back on track, but I’m hesitant to think he re-creates his strong first half.

Starling Marte, OF, New York Mets

Marte might finally be turning his season around. Still, he is hitting .256 this year as the Mets continue to disappoint. He is ranked as the 16th-best outfielder in standard points leagues, but he has shown us this season that any momentum built isn’t sustainable. Even if you do drop him to waivers, he will likely still be there if you want to pick him back up.