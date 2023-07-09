Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, July 9

We have made it to the final day of games before the 2023 All-Star break. Nearly every team is in action on Sunday, July 9. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of 10 games that begin at 1:35 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Sunday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, July 9th

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

Jose Ramirez ($6,000)

Josh Naylor ($4,200)

Steven Kwan ($4,100)

Amed Rosario ($3,900)

The Guardians lineup will face southpaw Ryan Yarbrough, who will be coming off the 60-day IL. Rosario and Naylor are both coming off three-hit games. Kwan had two hits and an RBI, while Ramirez went 1-for-4 with two runs. As long as the Guardians don’t rest members of this quartet ahead of the All-Star break, they should be a beneficial stack.

The Guardians are the -240 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +200 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Chicago White Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Luis Robert Jr. ($5,700)

Eloy Jimenez ($4,300)

Tim Anderson ($4,100)

Zach Remillard ($2,700)

It is tough to trust the White Sox in a stack, but they have a matchup that can’t be passed up. They will face St. Louis starter Steven Matz, who enters with an 0-7 record and a 5.02 ERA. Chicago needs to bounce back on Sunday after tallying seven hits and no runs on Saturday. There is risk with this stack, but it has upside in the matchup and is budget-friendly.

The White Sox are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Christian Yelich ($4,400)

William Contreras ($4,200)

Willy Adames ($4,000)

Owen Miller ($3,600)

Cincinnati will activate Ben Lively to start on Sunday. He faced the Brew Crew to begin June and allowed five earned runs on six hits over seven innings. On Saturday, Adames launched two home runs, pushing his total to 16 on the year. Yelich continued his season turnaround, picking up his 18th double of the season. Miller went hitless but still has a .283 average heading into Sunday.

The Brewers are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.