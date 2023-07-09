Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, July 9

Well, we’ve just about made it — one more (almost) full day of baseball until MLB hits the All-Star break. There are aces aplenty on Sunday, including Max Scherzer vs. Joe Musgrove, Jesus Luzardo vs. Aaron Nola and much more. But who’s the best fit for your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups today? As usual, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to break it all down, telling you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, July 9th

Pitchers to stream

Brandon Bielak, Houston Astros — Bielak had it going on last weekend, blanking the Colorado Rockies over seven two-hit innings. The test gets a little tougher on Sunday, but the Seattle Mariners are a middling offense, and if Bielak’s changeup continues earning easy outs the righty stands a good chance at producing five or six innings and a win.

Kyle Gibson, Baltimore Orioles — As the matchup goes, so goes Gibson, and the matchup is awfully friendly on Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota Twins have struck out more than any team in baseball this year, especially against righties, and all Gibson needs is his good slider to cruise to a quality start here.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, July 9.