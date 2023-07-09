 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, July 9

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Sunday, July 9.

By Chris Landers
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Well, we’ve just about made it — one more (almost) full day of baseball until MLB hits the All-Star break. There are aces aplenty on Sunday, including Max Scherzer vs. Joe Musgrove, Jesus Luzardo vs. Aaron Nola and much more. But who’s the best fit for your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups today? As usual, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to break it all down, telling you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, July 9th

Pitchers to stream

Brandon Bielak, Houston Astros — Bielak had it going on last weekend, blanking the Colorado Rockies over seven two-hit innings. The test gets a little tougher on Sunday, but the Seattle Mariners are a middling offense, and if Bielak’s changeup continues earning easy outs the righty stands a good chance at producing five or six innings and a win.

Kyle Gibson, Baltimore Orioles — As the matchup goes, so goes Gibson, and the matchup is awfully friendly on Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota Twins have struck out more than any team in baseball this year, especially against righties, and all Gibson needs is his good slider to cruise to a quality start here.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, July 9.

Starting pitcher rankings 7/9

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Joe Ryan vs. Orioles
2 Aaron Nola @ Marlins
3 Logan Webb vs. Rockies
4 Max Scherzer @ Padres
5 Jesus Luzardo vs. Phillies
6 Joe Musgrove vs. Mets
7 Shane Bieber vs. Royals
8 Chris Bassitt @ Tigers
9 Lucas Giolito vs. Cardinals
10 Logan Gilbert @ Astros
Strong plays
11 Kyle Hendricks @ Yankees
12 Zach Eflin vs. Braves
13 Domingo German vs. Cubs
Questionable
14 Tarik Skubal vs. Blue Jays
15 Bryce Elder @ Rays
16 Dane Dunning @ Nationals
17 JP Sears @ Red Sox
18 Kyle Gibson @ Twins
19 Brandon Bielak vs. Mariners
20 Wade Miley vs. Reds
21 Zach Davies vs. Pirates
Don't do it
22 Kyle Freeland @ Giants
23 Patrick Corbin vs. Rangers
24 Steven Matz @ White Sox
25 Ben Lively @ Brewers
26 Ryan Yarbrough @ Guardians
27 Cam Alldred @ Diamondbacks
28 Chris Murphy vs. Athletics

