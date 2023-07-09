How much will the winner of the U.S. Women’s Open receive in 2023

The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open tees off this week from Pebble Beach Golf Links in northern California. Rose Zhang, whose name has quickly become synonymous with the sport of golf in her quick and astronomic ascension to fame, enters as the favorite to win. She is installed at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The winner of the event will receive $2 million of an $11 million purse. This marks the biggest payout available in the sport of women’s golf. The winner’s prize is increased from 2022 numbers, which awarded the champion $1.5 million of a $10 million purse.

The winner will also earn 650 points toward the Race to the CME Globe for the end-of-season championship tournament, as well as a five-year exemption to the LPGA Tour.

To watch the U.S. Women’s Open this week, tune into Peacock for day-to-day coverage. USA Network and NBC will also host primetime broadcasts on all four days of the tournament.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open from Pebble Beach Golf Links.