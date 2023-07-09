 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the U.S. Women’s Open receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners’ share for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open from Pebble Beach.

By Grace McDermott
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship - Final Round Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open tees off this week from Pebble Beach Golf Links in northern California. Rose Zhang, whose name has quickly become synonymous with the sport of golf in her quick and astronomic ascension to fame, enters as the favorite to win. She is installed at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The winner of the event will receive $2 million of an $11 million purse. This marks the biggest payout available in the sport of women’s golf. The winner’s prize is increased from 2022 numbers, which awarded the champion $1.5 million of a $10 million purse.

The winner will also earn 650 points toward the Race to the CME Globe for the end-of-season championship tournament, as well as a five-year exemption to the LPGA Tour.

To watch the U.S. Women’s Open this week, tune into Peacock for day-to-day coverage. USA Network and NBC will also host primetime broadcasts on all four days of the tournament.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open from Pebble Beach Golf Links.

2023 U.S. Women’s Open Prize Money

Place Prize Money
1st $2,000,000
2nd $1,188,000
3rd $761,144
4th $533,558
5th $444,402
6th $394,044
7th $355,246
8th $318,166
9th $287,952
10th $264,490
11th $241,370
12th $223,174
13th $207,952
14th $191,928
15th $178,196
16th $166,750
17th $157,594
18th $148,438
19th $139,282
20th $130,126
21st $122,230
22nd $114,332
23rd $106,664
24th $99,570
25th $93,388
26th $88,124
27th $84,118
28th $80,570
29th $77,138
30th $73,704
31st $70,270
32nd $66,836
33rd $63,404
34th $60,314
35th $57,796
36th $55,278
37th $52,874
38th $50,586
39th $48,296
40th $46,008
41st $43,718
42nd $41,430
43rd $39,140
44th $36,852
45th $34,562
46th $32,502
47th $30,442
48th $28,496
49th $27,352
50th $26,208
51st $25,520
52nd $24,948
53rd $24,490
54th $24,262
55th $24,034
56th $23,804
57th $23,576
58th $23,346
59th $23,118
60th $22,888

