Tracking Brandon Miller’s stats vs. Lakers in 2023 Las Vegas NBA Summer League

The Charlotte Hornets will hope No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller can build on his double-double in the Las Vegas Summer League opener against the Spurs when the team faces the Lakers Sunday afternoon. It was Miller’s best statistical performance in NBA action, but he still needs to show more consistency and smarts defensively.

We’re tracking Miller’s performance in Sunday’s game while also providing some analysis on his play.

2023 NBA Summer League

Brandon Miller stats tracker vs. Lakers

Final stats: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 4-17 FG, 0-7 3pt

It was a rough showing for Miller offensively, with just 10 points on 17 shots. He didn’t hit a single shot from the perimeter, which is concerning for the Hornets. Miller only picked up four personal fouls, which might be the lone positive development for him in this game. He’ll hope to bounce back in Charlotte’s next contest.

First half: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1-8 FG, 0-4 3pt

The good news for Miller is that he hasn’t picked up a single foul, which is a shocking development given his propensity to rack those up over the first three Summer League games. The offensive touch hasn’t been there, but at least Miller is contributing on the boards. We’ll see if he can turn things around in the second half.