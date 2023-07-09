Tracking Victor Wembanyama’s stats vs. Trail Blazers in 2023 Las Vegas NBA Summer League

No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama will try to bounce back after a rough Summer League debut in which he missed 11 of the 13 shots he took when the Spurs meet the Trail Blazers Sunday evening. It was clear he still needs some time to adjust to the NBA game, and he’ll need to eventually fill out more to hang with bigger players down low.

We’re tracking Wembanyama’s progress in this game here.

2023 NBA Summer League

Victor Wembanyama stats tracker vs. Blazers

First half: 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4-5 FG

Wembanyama also has two blocks, one of which came before a nice dunk for the Spurs big man. There are still some moments where Wembanyama can look a bit lost on the court but he’s been great in this game so far.

First quarter: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1-2 FG

It was a relatively quiet five-minute stretch for Wembanyama, who took just two shots in the opening quarter. He did have some solid moments on the glass, and is being more aggressive on the boards. We’ll see if he gets extended run in this one or if the Spurs continue to limit his minutes.