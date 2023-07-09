Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers in 2023 NBA Summer League

The San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers meet Sunday evening in the NBA Summer League in one of the most anticipated matchups of the tournament. No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama should be in action for the Spurs, while No. 3 overall selection Scoot Henderson will suit up for Portland. Those two have squared off multiple times this year, and Henderson should have a chip on his shoulder in this contest.

Outside of the two headliners, Julian Champagnie and Shaedon Sharpe should get plenty of attention. Champagnie might be able to land a roster spot with the Spurs, while Sharpe is expected to take on a bigger role in Portland this year.

The Spurs are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 183.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers +3

Wembanyama should have a better showing after going 2-13 from the floor in the opener, but will it be enough to top a red-hot Portland offense? The Blazers were a Jabari Smith dagger away from winning their opening game in a high-scoring affair, and should be able to take advantage of San Antonio’s poor perimeter defense. Portland won’t test Wembanyama much on the inside, but should have success elsewhere. Sharpe and Henderson will look to be more efficient in this game. They combined for 36 points in the opener. Back the underdogs in this one.

Over/Under: Over 183

The Blazers have the ability to push this total over on their own, but the main reason to back the over will be Wembanyama’s desire to bounce back from a rough opening game. One Summer League game won’t determine his future but it was an underwhelming showing for the No. 1 selection. Wembanyama should be better offensively, and that’ll help San Antonio’s overall production. Take the over here.