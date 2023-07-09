Pick against the spread, over/under for Pistons vs. Rockets in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons will face off Sunday evening in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The Rockets won their first game but will be without Amen Thompson for the rest of the tournament due to an ankle sprain. The Pistons are on a rare back-to-back in Summer League play after defeating the Magic Saturday.

Jabari Smith will be a key player for Houston after dropping 33 points in the win Friday, including hitting the winning triple. Cam Whitmore will look to have a good showing after struggling in the opener. For the Pistons, Ausar Thompson will try to take on a bigger role. James Wiseman should keep getting high usage after his double-double in the first game.

The Rockets are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 185.5.

Pistons vs. Rockets, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Rockets -1

This is going to be a key battle between second-year players Smith and Jaden Ivey. Both are expected to be big contributors for their respective teams this season and beyond. Smith had a big game offensively and with Amen Thompson out, he’ll continue to see high usage. Ivey will look to be more efficient after a rough 5-19 shooting performance but he was a menace defensively with five steals.

The Rockets have the better overall team than the Pistons, although both squads are expected to be contenders for the Summer League title. Take Houston to win a tight contest Sunday.

Over/Under: Over 185.5

Both teams have plenty of firepower offensively. Smith alone could push the Rockets into triple digits on the scoreboard, and Detroit’s guards should shoot better in this one after a rough showing Saturday. Even on the second day of a back-to-back set, the Pistons should do enough to keep pace with Houston and push the total over.