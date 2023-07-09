Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Hornets in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets will meet in Las Vegas Sunday as part of the 2023 NBA Summer League. These two teams were in the California Classic but did not face each other in that tournament. The Lakers beat the Warriors in their last Summer League game, while the Hornets fell to the Spurs.

For Los Angeles, Max Christie and Jalen Hood-Schifino continue to be the key players to watch. Christie finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Friday’s win, while Hood-Schifino had four steals. Charlotte’s No. 2 pick Brandon Miller will attempt to be more efficient after a 5-15 shooting performance Friday. The forward still managed a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total comes in at 184.5.

Lakers vs. Hornets, 4 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -3

LA won its first game in Vegas, while Charlotte struggled offensively. Miller does give the Hornets a big scoring threat, but he’s been a bit underwhelming in Summer League play. Christie is showing real growth for the Lakers, who have the better overall unit and are playing with more confidence. Take LA to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 184.5

The Lakers scored 103 points in their opening game, and the Hornets only managed 68 points against the Spurs. Considering Charlotte’s offensive struggles, the under on this number feels like the safer play.