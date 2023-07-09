Grades for every pick in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft

After days, weeks, even months of speculation, we’re finally here. The 2023 MLB Draft starts tonight at 7 pm ET, with the Pittsburgh Pirates on the clock at No. 1 overall.

The top college players available are outfielders Dylan Crews (LSU) and Wyatt Langford (Florida), along with LSU righthander Paul Skenes, the 2023 College Player of the Year. Indiana prep outfielder Max Clark, the 2023 High School Player of the Year, and outfielder Walker Jenkins from North Carolina, are the top-ranked high school players.

Below is the full draft order, followed by analysis of every pick in the first round as it happens.

Related Everything you need to know about how the 2023 MLB Draft works

2023 MLB Draft live grades

1. Pittsburgh Pirates — Paul Skenes, SP, LSU

Grade: A+

The only mistake Pittsburgh could’ve made here was getting cute in an effort to save money. Skenes, Dylan Crews and Wyatt Langford were all eminently defensible choices, but Skenes — a generational pitching prospect who dominated en route to a national title with the Tigers this year — fits nicely into a Pirates system that has impact bats at the top but could really use a top-of-the-rotation arm.

2. Washington Nationals — Dylan Crews, OF, LSU

Grade: A+

After much speculation, the Tigers went 1-2 at the top, just as we predicted they might the minute they captured the College World Series. Crews began the year as the frontrunner to go number one overall, and while he wound up going No. 2, he did nothing to disprove that notion on the field. Crews is every bit the prospect Skenes is, neck-and-neck with Adley Rutschman as the best position players the draft has seen in recent memory after slashing a ridiculous .426/.567/.713 with 18 homers for LSU this past season. He hit the ball harder than anyone in the country, and he projects to stick in center field in the Majors.

3. Detroit Tigers — Max Clark, OF, Franklin Community HS (IN)

Grade: A-

We have our first (relative) surprise. With Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford still on the board, the Tigers elected to make Clark the first high schooler selected. In any other draft, the Vandy commit would’ve been smack in the middle of the 1.1 conversation, a plus-plus bat with a smooth lefty swing and great speed and instincts in center. The one question mark is whether he’ll develop power as he grows and fills out, but Clark is as proven as any prep you’ll see. (He also has among the strongest TikTok games around.) Langford is just a bit more of a sure thing, and he’s the only ding against this pick.

4. Texas Rangers — Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida

Grade: A+

As good as Skenes and Crews were this past season, there’s an argument for Langford — who fell a game short against LSU in the CWS final — as the best player in this draft. He’s not quite the athlete Crews is, but he actually hits the ball in the air a bit more consistently, with superior bat-to-ball skills. In any other draft, we’d be talking about Langford as the generational prospect, and he’s a coup for the Rangers.

5. Minnesota Twins — Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick HS (NC)

Grade: A

The fifth guy in what’s largely considered a five-player draft, there was some talk that Jenkins was in play at No. 1 if the Pirates wanted a cheaper option. If you’re a sucker for a beautiful lefty swing — and who isn’t, really — Jenkins is your guy, an easy plus hit/plus power projection who’s a better athlete in the outfield than he gets credit for. Scouts were very much divided on whether he or Clark was the best prep prospect in this draft, and the Twins should feel very good about getting him at five.

6. Oakland Athletics — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

7. Cincinnati Reds — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

8. Kansas City Royals — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

9. Colorado Rockies — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

10. Miami Marlins — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

11. Los Angeles Angels — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

12. Arizona Diamondbacks — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

13. Chicago Cubs — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

14. Boston Red Sox — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

15. Chicago White Sox — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

16. Sna Francisco Giants — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

17. Baltimore Orioles — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

18. Milwaukee Brewers — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

19. Tampa Bay Rays — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

20. Toronto Blue Jays — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

21. St. Louis Cardinals — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

22. Seattle Mariners — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

23. Cleveland Guardians — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

24. Atlanta Braves — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

25. San Diego Padres — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

26. New York Yankees — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

27. Philadelphia Phillies — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

28. Houston Astros — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

Prospect promotion incentive picks

29. Seattle Mariners — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

Competitive Balance Round A

30. Seattle Mariners — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

31. Tampa Bay Rays — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

32. New York Mets — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

33. Milwaukee Brewers — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

34. Minnesota Twins — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

35. Miami Marlins — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

36. Los Angeles Dodgers — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

37. Detroit Tigers — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

38. Cincinnati Reds — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis

39. Oakland Athletics — Name, Pos, Team

Grade:

Analysis