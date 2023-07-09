 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR starting lineup: How Quaker State 400 odds moved after Aric Almirola claimed Atlanta pole

Almirola will start on the pole for the first time this season and the fifth time in his Cup Series career.

By David Fucillo
Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield/IHOP Ford, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 08, 2023 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR closes out its second weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway under the lights on Sunday. Aric Almirola is on the pole for the 2023 Quaker State 400 and Ryan Blaney will join him on the front row when the green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Kyle Busch opened the week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1000 odds. Chase Elliott was second at +1100 and Blaney and Joey Logano followed at +1200. Following qualifying, Blaney and Elliott are co-favorites on race-day morning at +900.

Almirola is +1800 after opening at +3000. He finished 30th at the first Atlanta race this year and eighth a year ago at this race. He has one top ten finish this season, but otherwise it’s been a struggle as he is on the outside looking in at the playoff field. He had the most significant upward odds movement this week. Austin Cindric, who is starting tenth on Sunday, is among the more significant downward odds movers, dropping from +2200 to +4500

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 Quaker State 400 starting lineup + odds movement

Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
1 Aric Almirola 10 +1800 +3000
2 Ryan Blaney 12 +900 +1200
3 Chase Briscoe 14 +3500 +4500
4 Joey Logano 22 +1000 +1200
5 Harrison Burton 21 +6500 +8000
6 Kevin Harvick 4 +1800 +2800
7 Ty Gibbs 54 +2800 +2800
8 Kyle Larson 5 +1100 +1400
9 Todd Gilliland 38 +4500 +6000
10 Austin Cindric 2 +4500 +2200
11 Brad Keselowski 6 +1300 +1400
12 Tyler Reddick 45 +2800 +2500
13 Ryan Preece 41 +6500 +5500
14 Denny Hamlin 11 +1400 +1400
15 Chris Buescher 17 +2200 +2000
16 Martin Truex Jr 19 +1400 +2200
17 Justin Haley 31 +5500 +4500
18 William Byron 24 +1600 +1400
19 A.J. Allmendinger 16 +5500 +4000
20 Michael McDowell 34 +5500 +4000
21 Cole Custer 51 +8000 +6000
22 Kyle Busch 8 +1200 +1000
23 Chase Elliott 9 +900 +1100
24 J.J. Yeley 15 +40000 +50000
25 Erik Jones 43 +3500 +3000
26 Daniel Suarez 99 +3500 +3500
27 Ty Dillon 77 +30000 +30000
28 Corey LaJoie 7 +3000 +3500
29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 +4500 +2800
30 Ross Chastain 1 +1800 +1600
31 Noah Gragson 42 +8000 +6000
32 Austin Hill 62 +8000 +5500
33 Austin Dillon 3 +6500 +4000
34 Christopher Bell 20 +2200 +1600
35 B.J. McLeod 78 +50000 +50000
36 Alex Bowman 48 +4500 +3000
37 Bubba Wallace 23 +3000 +2200

