NASCAR starting lineup: How Quaker State 400 odds moved after Aric Almirola claimed Atlanta pole

NASCAR closes out its second weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway under the lights on Sunday. Aric Almirola is on the pole for the 2023 Quaker State 400 and Ryan Blaney will join him on the front row when the green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Kyle Busch opened the week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +1000 odds. Chase Elliott was second at +1100 and Blaney and Joey Logano followed at +1200. Following qualifying, Blaney and Elliott are co-favorites on race-day morning at +900.

Almirola is +1800 after opening at +3000. He finished 30th at the first Atlanta race this year and eighth a year ago at this race. He has one top ten finish this season, but otherwise it’s been a struggle as he is on the outside looking in at the playoff field. He had the most significant upward odds movement this week. Austin Cindric, who is starting tenth on Sunday, is among the more significant downward odds movers, dropping from +2200 to +4500

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.