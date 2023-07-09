 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Quaker State 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By Erik Buchinger
The next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Quaker State 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9. The race will get started at 7 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott are the co-betting favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with +1000 odds, followed by Ryan Blaney (+1200), Joey Logano (+1200) and Brad Keselowski (+1300).

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Quaker State 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 9
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: USA Network
Live stream link: NBC Sports

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Quaker State 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Aric Almirola 10
2 Ryan Blaney 12
3 Chase Briscoe 14
4 Joey Logano 22
5 Harrison Burton 21
6 Kevin Harvick 4
7 Ty Gibbs 54
8 Kyle Larson 5
9 Todd Gilliland 38
10 Austin Cindric 2
11 Brad Keselowski 6
12 Tyler Reddick 45
13 Ryan Preece 41
14 Denny Hamlin 11
15 Chris Buescher 17
16 Martin Truex Jr 19
17 Justin Haley 31
18 William Byron 24
19 A.J. Allmendinger 16
20 Michael McDowell 34
21 Cole Custer 51
22 Kyle Busch 8
23 Chase Elliott 9
24 J.J. Yeley 15
25 Erik Jones 43
26 Daniel Suarez 99
27 Ty Dillon 77
28 Corey LaJoie 7
29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
30 Ross Chastain 1
31 Noah Gragson 42
32 Austin Hill 62
33 Austin Dillon 3
34 Christopher Bell 20
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Alex Bowman 48
37 Bubba Wallace 23

