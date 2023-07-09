How to watch NASCAR’s Quaker State 400 via live stream

The next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Quaker State 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9. The race will get started at 7 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott are the co-betting favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with +1000 odds, followed by Ryan Blaney (+1200), Joey Logano (+1200) and Brad Keselowski (+1300).

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Quaker State 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: USA Network

Live stream link: NBC Sports

STARTING LINEUP