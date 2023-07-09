How to watch NASCAR’s Quaker State 400 via live stream

The next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Quaker State 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9. The race will get started at 7 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott are the co-betting favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with +1000 odds, followed by Ryan Blaney (+1200), Joey Logano (+1200) and Brad Keselowski (+1300).
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2023 Quaker State 400 live stream
Date: Sunday, July 9
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: USA Network
Live stream link: NBC Sports
STARTING LINEUP
2023 Quaker State 400 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Aric Almirola
|10
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|3
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|4
|Joey Logano
|22
|5
|Harrison Burton
|21
|6
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|7
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|8
|Kyle Larson
|5
|9
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|10
|Austin Cindric
|2
|11
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|12
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|13
|Ryan Preece
|41
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|15
|Chris Buescher
|17
|16
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|17
|Justin Haley
|31
|18
|William Byron
|24
|19
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|20
|Michael McDowell
|34
|21
|Cole Custer
|51
|22
|Kyle Busch
|8
|23
|Chase Elliott
|9
|24
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|25
|Erik Jones
|43
|26
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|27
|Ty Dillon
|77
|28
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|30
|Ross Chastain
|1
|31
|Noah Gragson
|42
|32
|Austin Hill
|62
|33
|Austin Dillon
|3
|34
|Christopher Bell
|20
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|36
|Alex Bowman
|48
|37
|Bubba Wallace
|23