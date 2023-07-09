What time is the 2023 Quaker State 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 9 with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race starts at 7 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 260 laps and usually lasts around three hours.

This event returned in 2021, and the last two races finished in 2:50:08 and 3:22:18.

The betting favorites for the Quaker State 400 are Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Busch won this event four times in a row in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2021 before Elliott ended that streak last year.

Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are tied for the third-best odds at +1200 with Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five with +1300 odds.

Last week’s winner of the Grant Park 220 in Chicago was Shane van Gisbergen.