 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time is the 2023 Quaker State 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Quaker State 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Erik Buchinger
AUTO: JUL 10 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 9 with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race starts at 7 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 260 laps and usually lasts around three hours.

This event returned in 2021, and the last two races finished in 2:50:08 and 3:22:18.

The betting favorites for the Quaker State 400 are Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Busch won this event four times in a row in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2021 before Elliott ended that streak last year.

Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are tied for the third-best odds at +1200 with Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five with +1300 odds.

Last week’s winner of the Grant Park 220 in Chicago was Shane van Gisbergen.

2023 Quaker State 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Aric Almirola 10
2 Ryan Blaney 12
3 Chase Briscoe 14
4 Joey Logano 22
5 Harrison Burton 21
6 Kevin Harvick 4
7 Ty Gibbs 54
8 Kyle Larson 5
9 Todd Gilliland 38
10 Austin Cindric 2
11 Brad Keselowski 6
12 Tyler Reddick 45
13 Ryan Preece 41
14 Denny Hamlin 11
15 Chris Buescher 17
16 Martin Truex Jr 19
17 Justin Haley 31
18 William Byron 24
19 A.J. Allmendinger 16
20 Michael McDowell 34
21 Cole Custer 51
22 Kyle Busch 8
23 Chase Elliott 9
24 J.J. Yeley 15
25 Erik Jones 43
26 Daniel Suarez 99
27 Ty Dillon 77
28 Corey LaJoie 7
29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
30 Ross Chastain 1
31 Noah Gragson 42
32 Austin Hill 62
33 Austin Dillon 3
34 Christopher Bell 20
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Alex Bowman 48
37 Bubba Wallace 23

More From DraftKings Network