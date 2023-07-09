What time is the 2023 Quaker State 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 9 with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race starts at 7 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 260 laps and usually lasts around three hours.
This event returned in 2021, and the last two races finished in 2:50:08 and 3:22:18.
The betting favorites for the Quaker State 400 are Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Busch won this event four times in a row in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2021 before Elliott ended that streak last year.
Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are tied for the third-best odds at +1200 with Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five with +1300 odds.
Last week’s winner of the Grant Park 220 in Chicago was Shane van Gisbergen.
2023 Quaker State 400 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Aric Almirola
|10
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|3
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|4
|Joey Logano
|22
|5
|Harrison Burton
|21
|6
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|7
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|8
|Kyle Larson
|5
|9
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|10
|Austin Cindric
|2
|11
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|12
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|13
|Ryan Preece
|41
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|15
|Chris Buescher
|17
|16
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|17
|Justin Haley
|31
|18
|William Byron
|24
|19
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|20
|Michael McDowell
|34
|21
|Cole Custer
|51
|22
|Kyle Busch
|8
|23
|Chase Elliott
|9
|24
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|25
|Erik Jones
|43
|26
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|27
|Ty Dillon
|77
|28
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|30
|Ross Chastain
|1
|31
|Noah Gragson
|42
|32
|Austin Hill
|62
|33
|Austin Dillon
|3
|34
|Christopher Bell
|20
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|36
|Alex Bowman
|48
|37
|Bubba Wallace
|23