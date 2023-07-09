F1 picks, predictions for 2023 British Grand Prix

As the 2023 Formula One season charges ahead, all eyes turn towards England, where the world’s best drivers will compete in the British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 9.

With the race weekend fast approaching, we’ll run through our top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook, which are to qualify on Saturday.

2023 British Grand Prix Picks

Max Verstappen: Winner (-360)

This probably doesn’t need much supporting analysis. We took Verstappen to win last week at -300 odds, and he came through. He’s currently riding a winning streak of five consecutive races and has claimed the top spot seven times in nine races this season. To put it bluntly, Verstappen is on a different level than every other driver in 2023. His Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, managed to surpass him in two races. However, Perez’s recent performances have been inconsistent, which further bolsters Verstappen’s chances of securing a sixth straight win.

Lando Norris: Top 6 Finish (+165)

Norris has had a challenging year with his McLaren team. However, a glimmer of hope emerged during the Austrian GP last week. Norris came into that race equipped with a significantly improved car and managed to secure a commendable fourth-place finish, hinting at a potential turnaround for the team. Although he’s only secured a top six finish in 2-of-9 races this season, the renewed car suggests the tides could be changing.

Adding to the optimism, Norris has achieved a top six finish at Silverstone in each of the past three years. Given the British Grand Prix is his home race, we can anticipate a motivated Norris, which might just give him the push he needs.