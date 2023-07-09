F1 live stream: How to watch the British Grand Prix via live stream

Formula One will make its way to Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom for the latest race on Sunday, July 9. Below, we’ll break down how to watch the race on TV or live stream.

The British Grand Prix starts at 10 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Despite never clinching a victory at Silverstone, Max Verstappen is the favored contender according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He leads the odds at -360 to triumph at the British GP this time. Despite not recording a win at Silverstone, Verstappen enters this race with five straight victories under his belt. He has won 7-of-9 total races this season so far. That’s more than enough to be favored in this race.

Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing teammate, Sergio Perez, follows him in the betting odds at +700. Interestingly, Lewis Hamilton, a record eight-time winner at Silverstone, is given +1100 odds to add another victory to his tally this year.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz Jr., who took the top spot at last year’s British GP, is seen as a slight underdog with longshot odds of +2500 to retain his title.