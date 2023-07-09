 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 live stream: How to watch the British Grand Prix via live stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in England via live online stream.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of Austria Photo by Cristiano Barni ATPImages/Getty Images

Formula One will make its way to Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom for the latest race on Sunday, July 9. Below, we’ll break down how to watch the race on TV or live stream.

The British Grand Prix starts at 10 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Despite never clinching a victory at Silverstone, Max Verstappen is the favored contender according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He leads the odds at -360 to triumph at the British GP this time. Despite not recording a win at Silverstone, Verstappen enters this race with five straight victories under his belt. He has won 7-of-9 total races this season so far. That’s more than enough to be favored in this race.

Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing teammate, Sergio Perez, follows him in the betting odds at +700. Interestingly, Lewis Hamilton, a record eight-time winner at Silverstone, is given +1100 odds to add another victory to his tally this year.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz Jr., who took the top spot at last year’s British GP, is seen as a slight underdog with longshot odds of +2500 to retain his title.

2023 British Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

