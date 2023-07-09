How much will the winner of the John Deere Classic receive in 2023

The John Deere Classic has the unfortunate position of coming the week before the PGA TOUR heads to Europe as part of their new agreement with the DP World Tour. The Scottish Open and Open Championship will take the best players the next two weeks, which leaves a limited field wanting to head to Silvis, Illinois in early July.

But the winner of the John Deere gets 500 FedEx Cup points, which count just as much as any other event on TOUR. There are 33 Official World Golf Ranking points available based on the strength of the field as well, and a full exemption through the end of the 2025 PGA TOUR season for the winner.

And unlike the next two weeks of TOUR events stateside (the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, KY and the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California), the Deere is considered a full-field tournament. So a spot in the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship goes to the victor as well.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 John Deere Classic.