How much will the winner of the John Deere Classic receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners’ share for the John Deere Classic, taking place in Silvis, Illinois in 2023.

Cameron Young of the United States and caddie Paul Tesori prepare to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 07, 2023 in Silvis, Illinois. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The John Deere Classic has the unfortunate position of coming the week before the PGA TOUR heads to Europe as part of their new agreement with the DP World Tour. The Scottish Open and Open Championship will take the best players the next two weeks, which leaves a limited field wanting to head to Silvis, Illinois in early July.

But the winner of the John Deere gets 500 FedEx Cup points, which count just as much as any other event on TOUR. There are 33 Official World Golf Ranking points available based on the strength of the field as well, and a full exemption through the end of the 2025 PGA TOUR season for the winner.

And unlike the next two weeks of TOUR events stateside (the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, KY and the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California), the Deere is considered a full-field tournament. So a spot in the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship goes to the victor as well.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 John Deere Classic.

2023 John Deere Classic Prize Money

Total Prize Money $7,400,000
1st $1,332,000
2nd $806,600
3rd $450,660
4th $362,600
5th $303,400
6th $268,250
7th $249,750
8th $231,250
9th $216,450
10th $201,650
11th $186,850
12th $172,050
13th $157,250
14th $142,450
15th $135,050
16th $127,650
17th $120,250
18th $112,850
19th $105,450
20th $98,050
21st $90,650
22nd $83,250
23rd $77,330
24th $71,410
25th $65,490
26th $59,570
27th $57,350
28th $55,130
29th $52,910
30th $50,690
31st $48,470
32nd $46,250
33rd $44,030
34th $42,180
35th $40,330
36th $38,480
37th $36,630
38th $35,150
39th $33,670
40th $32,190
41st $30,710
42nd $29,230
43rd $27,750
44th $26,270
45th $24,790
46th $23,310
47th $21,830
48th $20,646
49th $19,610
50th $19,018
51st $18,574
52nd $18,130
53rd $17,834
54th $17,538
55th $17,390
56th $17,242
57th $17,094
58th $16,946
59th $16,798
60th $16,650
61st $16,502
62nd $16,354
63rd $16,206
64th $16,058
65th $15,910

